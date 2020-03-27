Digital Insurance Token Achieves Market Cap of $385,292.52 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $385,292.52 and $30.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00742046 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

