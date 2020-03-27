DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.70% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $423,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.03. The stock had a trading volume of 616,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $143.61. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $131,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $4,075,196. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.