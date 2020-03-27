DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $131,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $4,075,196. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

