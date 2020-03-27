DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 694,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at $317,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $4,075,196. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $143.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.