Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $74,409.72 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,035,673 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

