Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $666,277.71

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange and YoBit. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $666,277.71 and approximately $315.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016537 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003613 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000416 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

