Dimension Chain (EON) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $631,618.00

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $41.19 million and $631,618.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025286 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.