Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,681 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical volume of 3,083 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

