Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 27th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:DISCB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series B has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

