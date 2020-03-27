Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) Insider Buys £3,989.34 in Stock

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) insider Richard Bungay acquired 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £3,989.34 ($5,247.75).

Shares of DNL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 32 ($0.42). 753,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428. Diurnal Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 47 ($0.62). The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diurnal Group PLC will post -27.0599997 earnings per share for the current year.

Diurnal Group Company Profile

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

