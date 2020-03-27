Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC):

3/24/2020 – Diversified Healthcare Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Diversified Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Diversified Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/9/2020 – Diversified Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

3/9/2020 – Diversified Healthcare Trust had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Diversified Healthcare Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Diversified Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Diversified Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 424,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,574. The company has a market cap of $884.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,701,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,306,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

