DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 27th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.32. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 7,879 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $34,431.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 165,955 shares of company stock worth $757,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in DLH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in DLH by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in DLH by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.