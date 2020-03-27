DMarket (DMT) Price Down 10.6% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $279,140.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.02559421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00194716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.