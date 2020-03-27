Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,875,212 shares of company stock worth $142,304,331 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $77,119,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $70,156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $50,881,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after acquiring an additional 795,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

