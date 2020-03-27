Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,797 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.89% of Docusign worth $384,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,875,212 shares of company stock valued at $142,304,331 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.