Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,875,212 shares of company stock valued at $142,304,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Docusign stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.