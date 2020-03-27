Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.74. 74,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. Docusign has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,212 shares of company stock worth $142,304,331. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Docusign by 26,066.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,985,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

