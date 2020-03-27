Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,556,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 27th total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $764,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.01. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

