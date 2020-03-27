Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,894,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,956,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares during the period. Harvest Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Eagle Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 166.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 419,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 261,833 shares during the period. MUFG Americas lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 240.0% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 15,998,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,482,000 after buying an additional 11,292,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.