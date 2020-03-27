Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOM. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 282.78 ($3.72).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 274.90 ($3.62). 1,760,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.