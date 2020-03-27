Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 269,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $338.51 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

