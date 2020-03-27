DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $193,874.28 and $2,956.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00604792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

