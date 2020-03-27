Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of Dorian LPG worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 42,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $428.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

