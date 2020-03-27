Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.10% of Dorman Products worth $27,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after buying an additional 329,436 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $9,745,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $4,248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 281,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.46. 357,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DORM. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

