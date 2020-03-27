Dougherty & Co Weighs in on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

DMAC opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.57. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 6.70.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.