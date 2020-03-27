DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:DPEU traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 33 ($0.43). 585,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.64. DP Eurasia has a twelve month low of GBX 36.90 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.34).

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

