DraftCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,939.93 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $18,939.93 and $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

