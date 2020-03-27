Dragon Coins 1-Day Volume Tops $7,650.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Liquid. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $14.34 million and $7,650.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.02582525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00193124 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

