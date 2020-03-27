Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 5,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DBX. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 245,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $1,126,006.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,640 shares of company stock worth $7,203,489 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

