DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DSP Group by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DSPG opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.71 million, a P/E ratio of -260.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. Research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.