DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Reaches $217,584.72

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $217,584.72 and $164.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013447 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

