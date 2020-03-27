Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €39.00 by Berenberg Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duerr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.23 ($33.99).

Shares of Duerr stock traded down €0.67 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, reaching €17.38 ($20.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. Duerr has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.73.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

