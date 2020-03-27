Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Sells $21,152.82 in Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $21,152.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Steven K. Young sold 219 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $21,052.47.

DUK stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

