Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. 1,483,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

