Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.47.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

