Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $77,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

