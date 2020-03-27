Dusk Network Market Capitalization Reaches $4.66 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.09 or 0.04817143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00064591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,612,246 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

