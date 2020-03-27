Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dycom Industries worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,357,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. Vertical Research began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $25.02 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

