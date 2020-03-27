Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Shares of DT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 681,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,829. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock worth $22,288,040 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 304,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

