e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 33.5% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,514.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00596476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000650 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,944,383 coins and its circulating supply is 17,122,017 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.