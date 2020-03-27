E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.62 ($12.35).

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €9.17 ($10.66). 18,157,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.18 and its 200-day moving average is €9.51. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

