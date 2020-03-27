E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at HSBC

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.49 ($12.20).

FRA:EOAN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €9.17 ($10.66). 18,157,287 shares of the company were exchanged. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.18 and a 200 day moving average of €9.51.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

