Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

EGBN traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

