Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 27th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 183,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,720,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

