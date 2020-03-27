Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eastgroup Properties worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

EGP opened at $103.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.