Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

EGP stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. 436,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

