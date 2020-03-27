easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 900

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,275 ($16.77) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,218.33 ($16.03).

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 57.60 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 594.80 ($7.82). 2,926,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,252.04. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65).

In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder bought 972 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, with a total value of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders bought a total of 1,007 shares of company stock worth $1,528,005 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

