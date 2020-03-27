Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 269,057 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $33.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.