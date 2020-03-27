Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ETB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

