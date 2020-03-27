EBCoin (EBC) Market Cap Hits $370,319.75

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $370,319.75 and $38,619.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.02563516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00195189 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

